The Corporation on Monday secured approval of the Council for establishing Smart Classes in 21 classrooms of the schools it runs.

The approval to spend Rs. 48 lakh for the purpose was obtained during the urgent meeting chaired by Mayor Mallika Paramasivam. The project is to be implemented in two components: 10 smart classes at an expenditure of Rs. 23 lakh and the remain 11 at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh, by a Coimbatore-based bidder.

Likewise, the project to generate and distribute methane gas at Vendipalayam garbage yard was entrusted with a Bengaluru-based company. The company has accepted to pay Rs. 250 per tonne of organic waste to the Corporation.

As many as 34 resolutions were announced as approved during the meeting that did not last beyond 15 minutes.