Following protests by residents and black flag demonstrations in various pockets in the city, the Coimbatore Corporation has assured residents of adequate supply of drinking water.

In a release, the Corporation had said that for the 18.02 lakh people in the city, the Corporation was supplying water through various schemes.

For the residents it supplied water through Siruvani (62 million litres a day), Pilloor I (13 mld), Pilloor II (110 mld), Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli (11 mld) and Aliyar (7.8 mld) schemes. In all, it supplied 203.60 mld.

In wards that come under the Singanallur Assembly constituency (Wards 37, 38, 39, 40, 53, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 74 and 75), it was until recently supplying water from the main storage reservoir in Ganapathy through the 500 mm pipeline. But due to leakage in the pipeline and supply loss, the residents were getting water only once in 12 to 14 days.

Pipeline

Now, the Corporation supplied water from the Ganapathy tank to D.J. Nagar tank through the newly laid 1,100 - 700 mm pipeline and that had resulted in improvement in water distribution - once in a week supply.

Likewise, the Corporation had also addressed the delay in water supply to residents in Wards 38 and 39 by quickly repairing the damages to pipelines caused during the execution of the road overbridge across the railway crossing.

In areas it supplied Siruvani water, it was able to maintain the supply at once-in-six-days even though the water level was less than that of last year by 15.61 feet.

Adequate supply

It was taking all steps to ensure adequate supply of water, it added.