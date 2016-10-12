Hogenakkal registered an inflow of 13,000 cusecs on Tuesday morning, leading to suspension of coracle operations.

The water inflow into Hogenakkal from Biligundulu steadily increased from Sunday, from 4,000 cusecs to the current 13.000 cusecs.

The inflow into Hogenakkal increased from 4,000 cusecs on Sunday morning to 8,000 cusecs on Monday morning. The water inflow into Biligundulu from Kabini and Krishnaraj Sagar reservoirs increased and the district administration halted coracle operations from late Monday afternoon.