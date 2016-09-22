Virudhunagar Collector, A. Sivagnanam making the first sale after inaugurating the Cooptex special discount sale ahead of Deepavali, in Virudhunagar on Wednesday.

Target for five Cooptex showrooms increased to Rs. 2.80 crore

Every product bought from Cooptex would help in the economic uplift of rural handloom weavers, Virudhunagar Collector A. Sivagnanam, said.

Inaugurating the 30 per cent special discount sale for Cooptex products ahead of Deepavali festival here on Wednesday, the Collector said that Cooptex has introduced various cotton, silk saris and organic saris that would not harm both the human body and the environment.

Besides, it has Kandangi saris, Chettinad saris, handloom Sungadi saris, bedspreads, pillow covers, jeans, tops, kurtha dhothi, churidar and attractive linen and cotton shirts.

Stating that handloom weavers were producing their goods in attractive colours, high quality and newer designs, he said that Tamil Nadu Government was implementing several schemes to uplift the weavers.

One among them is the special discount of 30 per cent on silk and cotton products, Mr. Sivagnanam said.

Besides, Cooptex was offering lucky-draw schemes under ‘Thanga mazhai’ prize scheme. Under the scheme, people who buy cooptex products for Rs. 2,000 were eligible for coupons. Upon entering the right answers for simple questions asked, the customers become eligible for the lucky draw.

Five persons would get the first prize of 8 gram gold, 15 persons would get four grams of gold as second prize in every region.

The special discount sale would be available on all days without any break till Deepavali.

People can also buy Cooptex products online through www.cooptex.com

The Collector said that the target for five Cooptex showrooms in the district has been increased to Rs. 2.80 crore from Rs. 2.44 crore last year.

Virudhunagar Tahsildar Sankarapandian, Cooptex Executive Committee member R. Manjula, Madurai Regional Manager R. Ranjini, Senior Manager Anbazhagan, Manager (Government Schemes) Nagarajan, Deputy Regional Manager Stalin, were present.