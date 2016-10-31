Silk saris and ready made garments are the major attraction at the Christmas - Pongal exhibition of Co-optex at Bose Maidan in Salem.– Photo: E Lakshmi Narayanan

The Co-optex has set a sales turnover target of Rs. 35 lakh at the three- month-long Christmas – Pongal special handloom exhibition which got under way at the Bose maidan in the city recently.

V. Sampath, District Collector, declared the exhibition open in the presence of S. Shanmugam, Regional Manager, Co-optex.

Price range

The Co-optex has displayed eye catching Kancheepuram silk saris whose price ranged between Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 1.30 lakh and soft silk saris with a price range between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 8,000.

These saris were procured from its procurement centres in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi, Salem and Paramakkudi.

Besides, cotton saris, kora saris, silk cotton saris, dhotis and lungies, all manufactured in the cooperative societies, have also been displayed, along with bed sheets, bed spreads, curtains and decorated pillows.

Discount

A discount of 30 per cent is offered on all purchases made at the exhibition, which will be continued till January 31 next year.

The Co-optex had implemented ‘thanga mazhai thittam’ to attract the customers. As such, coupons were distributed for the purchase of every Rs. 2,000.

Prize

After a draw, first prize of eight gram gold coins were presented to 55 persons and second prize of four gram gold coins to 165 customers on the occasion.