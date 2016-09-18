Collector M. Asia Mariam launched the Deepavali special sales at Co-optex showroom in Mariamman Kovil Street here on Thursday.

New designer saris to attract the youth, ornamental design saris, traditional silk woven saris and other varieties were on sale.

Sales target

The Collector said that a sales target of Rs. 12.50 crore has been fixed for all the 12 outlets in the Salem region by the Co-optex.

Showrooms in the district were given a target of Rs. 1.45 crore including Namakkal – Rs. 80 lakh, Rasipuram – Rs. 35 lakh and Tiruchengodu – Rs. 30 lakh.

She said that under the Thangamalai scheme, special coupons will be given to the customers for purchase of products for Rs. 2,000 and above and winners will be selected.

Prizes includes eight gram gold coins to five persons as first prize and four gram gold coins to 15 persons as second prize. She said that saris are available from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 1.30 lakh and customers have a wide range of designs to choose from.

A special discount of 30 per cent is available on all products for purchase till October 29 and the showroom will function on all days, including holidays. Cooptex Director C. Kalaivani, Salem Cooptex Zone Manager S. Shanmugam, Namakkal Sales in charge P. Selvambal and others participated.