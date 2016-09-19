The Cooptex has set a sales target of Rs. 12.50 crore for this Deepavali in Salem region.

The Cooptex accounted for a dozen showrooms in Salem region spread over in the western districts, including four in Salem district – one each in Salem city, Attur, Edappadi and Mettur towns.

While a sales target of Rs. 5.30 crore has been fixed for the Thangam Pattu Maaligai showroom in the city, a target of Rs. 55 lakh has been fixed for the showroom in Attur town, Rs. 40 lakh for the showroom in Mettur and another Rs. 20 lakh for the showroom in Edappadi, V. Sampath, District Collector, told press persons after inaugurating the Deepavali sales in the city on Saturday.

Mr. Sampath said that the Cooptex has introduced about 300 new varieties including cotton saris and dhotis, lungis, bedspreads, curtains, ready-made shirts, pillow covers etc.

New varieties have been procured from weavers’ societies functioning in the centres such as Kanchipuram, Coimbatore, Madurai, Paramakkudi, Tiruchi, and Salem.

A rebate of 30 per cent is being offered for all the varieties during the festival period, the Collector said and called upon the people to extend their patronage to Cooptex. The Cooptex is extending the facility of procuring textiles on interest-free credit with easy repayment in instalments to the government servants.

S. Shanmugam, regional manager of Cooptex, N. Gunasekaran, manager-design and production, and others were present.

