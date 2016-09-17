Having sold products worth Rs. 6.48 crore during the last Deepavali season in the district, the Co-optex has set a target of Rs. 8 crore during this festival season.

Inaugurating the Deepavali festival special discount sale at the Gandhimathi Showroom of Co-optex in Tirunelveli Junction on Thursday evening, Collector M. Karunakaran said the Tirunelveli region of Co-optex, comprising Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, had sold Rs. 29.12 crore-worth products during the last fiscal. It included the sale of Rs. 16.11 crore-worth products during the last Deepavali season.

Through its seven showrooms in the district, Co-optex had sold Rs. 6.48 crore-worth products during the last Deepavali season. “Buoyed by this response, Co-optex has set a target of selling Rs. 8.04 crore-worth products during this Deepavali season in Tirunelveli district alone while the sales target for the region for this festival season stands at Rs. 20 crore,” Dr. Karunakaran said. “The sales target for Gandhimathi Showroom for this festive season is Rs. 4.53 crore,” the Collector noted. Principal of Rani Anna Government College for Women Parvathi received the first special discount sale.

“Under the ‘Co-optex Thangamazhai’ prize scheme, the buyers will be given a gift coupon for every purchase for Rs. 2,000 and the buyer will become eligible for getting the first prize of 8 grams of gold through lot. While five persons will be selected for the first prize, 15 buyers will get the second prize of 4 grams of gold coins,” Regional Manager, Co-optex, Esakkimuthu said.

NAGERCOIL

Inaugurating the Deepavali sales at the Kumari Co-optex showroom near Anna Bus stand in Nagercoil, Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan said that the four Co-optex showrooms had achieved total sales of Rs. 5.58 crore during the last Deepavali season and the sales target fixed for this year was Rs. 7.25 crore. Kumari Co-optex netted a sales of Rs. 6.10 crore during last Deepavali and this time, the target fixed for the showroom was Rs. 7.58-crore, he said.

Like last year, the Thangamazhai Thittam and prize coupon scheme for purchases of over Rs. 2000 were available this year too. The first sales was received by Dr. M. Mary Vijaya, Resident Medical Officer, Kanyakumari Government Medical College Hospital.