Distribution of loans to women self-help groups, presenting of shields and certificates to cooperative societies with outstanding performance in various quarters and prizes to winners in various competitions marked the 63rd National Cooperative Week celebrations here on Sunday.

C. Vijaya Baskar, Minister for Health, who gave away cheques and shields, said that the State government had waived the farm loan and interest due from the farmers to the tune of Rs. 106.26 crore.

Farm credit

P. K. Vairamuthu, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Housing Board, said that the cooperative bank had fixed a target of Rs. 124 crore towards farm credit this financial year of which Rs. 33 crore had been disbursed so far to about 8,300 farmers.

A. Ramasamy, Revenue Divisional Officer, N. Mirunalini, Regional Joint Director of Cooperative Societies and S. Balvadivu, Joint Registrar, spoke.