The 63rd Cooperative Week was celebrated between November 14 and 19 in Kanniyakumari district. The valedictory function was held at the Kanniyakumari District Central Cooperative Bank building here on Saturday.

Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies R. Rajendran presided over the function in the presence of Chairman Sampath Chandra and Cooperative Union MD Ponniah.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sampath Chandra said the aim of the celebration was to highlight the achievements of the cooperative sector in various sectors and chalk out future strategies for growth based on dynamics of cooperative development in each sector.

Through the week-long celebrations, a large number of people were sensitised on developments in the cooperative sector.

The celebrations began on November 14 on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. This year, the theme of the Cooperative Week was ‘Role of cooperatives in sustainable development and growth.’

Employees of the cooperative societies and banks, along with their children, participated in various sports and other competitions. They were given prizes.

Mementos to best performing societies were given at the celebrations.