The regular works in the primary agricultural cooperative banks functioning both in the urban and rural areas in the districts of Salem and Namakkal were hit with a large number of staff of these banks attempting to lay siege to the Salem District Central Cooperative Bank (SDCCB) in the city and staging agitation demanding distribution of lower denomination currency in the city on Monday.

A large number of staff of about 380 and odd primary agricultural cooperative banks (PACB) functioning in both the districts all of a sudden gathered in front of the SDCCB and raised slogans demanding distribution of Rs. 100 and other lower denomination currency to the PACBs immediately.

They alleged that the routine works have been hit in all the PACBs ever since the Centre announced the demonetisation programme on November 8, due to the non-provision of the lower denomination currency to them.

All the works have become standstill in the PACBs for the past six days. The PACBs have not been able to disburse the crop loan, jewel loan, property loan, the main works undertaken in these banks, to the customers, a majority of them hailing from the rural areas. With the SDCCB not distributing the lower denomination currency, the staff of the PACBs have to face the wrath of the customers and they are finding it difficult to convince them.

The agitating cooperative bank staff urged the state government to intervene and ensure that the PACBs got adequate lower denomination currency for the revival of their routine works immediately.

They threatened to intensify their agitation by mobilising the farmers and rural people if their demands were not met immediately.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and pacified them, following which they dispersed. The office bearers of the staff association also held discussion with the senior officials of the SDCCB and cooperation department.