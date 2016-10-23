SHOWING THE WAY: R. Kamalakannan, Minister for Agriculture, cleaning a street in Nedungadu on Saturday.

Traders and proprietors of marriage halls should extend their cooperation for the success of ‘Clean Karaikal - Green Karaikal’ programme being implemented across the district, said R. Kamalakannan, Puducherry Minister for Agriculture.

Addressing officials, volunteers and students of Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Engineering College who turned up for cleaning the thoroughfares and bylanes in Nedungadu near here on Saturday, Mr. Kamalakannan said Karaikal district accounted for many open drainage channels built by the erstwhile French regime in several parts.

But these channels were found either clogged or used for dumping garbage by traders.

The problem was acute at places where marriage halls were located, he said and appealed to the proprietors of community halls to extend their cooperation to the solid waste management programme.

Mangalette Dinesh, Additional Collector, was among officials who were involved in cleaning the streets.

The weekly programme is being implemented in coordination with volunteers and students of colleges.