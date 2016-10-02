The 29th convocation of Alagappa University would be held on October 13. Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor C. Vidyasagar Rao would preside over the ceremony and distribute degrees, said Vice-Chancellor S. Subbiah.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Subbiah said the convocation would be held at the Convocation Hall at 12.15 p.m. Students who had successfully completed various programmes of study from the university departments, university constituent colleges and successful students of collaborative programmes and distance education programmes would be awarded degrees in the ceremony.