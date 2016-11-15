The convocation of the 17th batch of basic course for prison officers was held at the Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration (APCA) on Monday.

According to a press release, the batch consisted of 11 officers in the rank of assistant superintendents from Kerala.

The training commenced in February 2016 and covered subjects including prison and correctional administration, sociology and social work, criminology and victimology, penology probation parole and aftercare, criminal law, human rights, computer applications, forensic science and management,

There were outdoor activities such as firing, physical training, karate, parade, gymnastics, yoga, fire fighting, first aid, security, rescue operations, surveillance vigilance and self-defence techniques.

They were also trained in soft skills such as communication, team work, time management, stress management and life style skills. They were also trained to handle crisis and hostage situation.

The officers visited various prison institutions in the country such as in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

V. H. Mohammed Haneefa, Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Vellore range, V.S. Raja, director of APCA and K. Radhakrishan, deputy director of APCA were present, the release said.

