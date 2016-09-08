Chief Minister Jayalalithaa should convene an all-party meeting immediately to discuss inter-State water issues in the context of Karnataka releasing water in the Cauvery as per the Supreme Court directive, said Tamil Maanila Congress leader G. K. Vasan on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Vasan accused the Karnataka government of doublespeak in water release.

On the one hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the State would abide by the directive of the apex court and on the other he claimed that it was “difficult in the prevailing distress situation.”

Claiming that the water released by Karnataka in the Cauvery was inadequate for the samba crop, Mr. Vasan pointed out that cultivation had fallen in the Delta region from three crops to a single crop.

Karnataka’s stand was a threat to federalism, he said, appealing to the neighbouring State to treat all farmers as equals.

Ms. Jayalalithaa should convene an all-party meeting immediately to hear the views of leaders of various political parties to put pressure on the Centre. She should also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain the plight of Tamil Nadu farmers, Mr. Vasan said.