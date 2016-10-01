The district administration has created round-the-clock toll-free election control room in the main administrative block at the Collectortate to receive civic poll-related complaints.

Public and members of political parties can register their complaints with the election control room by calling 1800 425 3979 / 1800 425 3989.

After registering the complaints being made by the caller, the personnel manning the control room will forward the complaints to the officials concerned for taking early and appropriate action.

District Collector M. Karunakaran, who visited the election control room on Thursday evening, asked the officials there to record the complaints promptly and forward the same to the officials for immediate action.

In Thoothukudi, the public can contact the election control room through 1800 425 6901 / 1800 425 6902.