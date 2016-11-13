Poultry farmers were asked to control excess feed intake in poultry by increasing energy level in feed and rising the curtains on the sides of the elevated sheds during morning hours.

Cloudy

A press release from Agromet Field Unit of Veterinary College and Research Institute and Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai, said that the sky will be partly cloudy with chance of isolated rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

Temperature

Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 34 degree Celsius (93.2 degree Fahrenheit) and 22 degree Celsius (71.6 degree Fahrenheit) respectively. Wind speed will be around 3 km per hour, mostly from southeast direction. Northeast monsoon remain subdued over the State. However, slightly higher cloud cover is possible on Sunday and Monday.

As the day and night temperature started to decline, weather will be favourable to poultry. This leads to normal egg production with slightly higher feed intake in poultry.

Lower night temperature with morning chillness likely to increase feed intake in birds housed in elevated sheds. Hence, feed intake should be controlled, the release added.