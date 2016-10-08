The deceased, Ganesan (50) of Aarangi, in Arakonam Taluk, Vellore district, was engaged as contract labour for railway track maintenance work. The EMU proceeding towards Chennai Beach from Tirumalpur ran over him at Uverichatram on Chengalpattu-Kancheepuram-Tirumalpur section at around 10-30 a.m., while he was on duty. The Chengalpattu Railway police registered a case. — Staff Reporter

An electrical multiple unit (EMU) train ran over a railway contract labour on Chengalpattu-Arakonam section, near Kancheepuram on Friday.

