There looks to be no reprieve for River Noyyal from pollution with industrial effluents still finding its way into the watercourse in large quantities especially when the skies open up.

This was happening despite the existence of the Madras High Court order asking the textile industry in Tirupur cluster to ensure ‘zero liquid discharge’ (ZLD) norms in the effluent treatment process.

On Thursday, it was an eyesore to see extremely large quantities of foamy effluents in the River Noyyal course meandering through the centre of Tirupur knitwear cluster causing concern to farming community.

“Every time it rains, the industrial effluents are discharged by certain segments of the industry indiscriminately assuming that flow of water in the River will dilute and take it away without getting noticed by anyone. But the court order is clear that neither treated nor untreated effluents should be discharged in Tirupur knitwear cluster,” pointed out K. Duraisami, a farmer-activist who was crusading against the industrial pollution in River Noyyal.

As usual, the blame game goes on every time effluents were noticed in River Noyyal with the registered dyeing units linked to the Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) blaming the unauthorised dyeing units functioning clandestinely for the pollution. But the statistics show otherwise too. Since the High Court Order insisting ZLD norms came on January 2011, both the members of CETPs and unauthorised units were caught alike periodically.

29 units

According to Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s District Environment Engineer K. Elankumaran, as many as 29 units involved in dyeing and fabrics washing were caught in Tirupur for indiscriminate discharge of effluents into River Noyyal and into open in August and September alone.

“Of them, five were registered dyeing units,” he confirmed. Regarding the foamy effluents found in large quantities on Thursday, Mr. Elankumaran said tests should have to be conducted for ascertaining what caused the foamy substance.