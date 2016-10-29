The Department of Fire and Rescue Services has put in place contingency measures to ensure that there are no fire accidents in the district this year.

Officials said that their record of ‘zero fires on Deepavali’ will be difficult to maintain this year due to the lack of rainfall, which has ensured that there is plenty of tinder in heavily wooded areas where fires could break out.

G. Elango, District Fire Officer, The Nilgiris, said that there have been no recorded instances of fire accidents due to fireworks during Deepavali.

However, the Fire Department has taken numerous steps, including conducting awareness rallies to ensure that the festival of lights is celebrated by the public safely.

He said that a fire-tender would be stationed at the Coonoor bus stand, where around 10 shops selling fireworks have been set up.

The department would work alongside the police to ensure that fireworks are not set off in unsafe areas and public places, such as on roads and locations where there is a high risk of fire accidents.

Similarly, fire-tenders would also be stationed at Kundah and Manjur, as there are no fire or rescue stations there, and one fire tender will be dispatched to Pandalur from the Gudalur station. The contingency measures will be in place for three days starting from Friday, Mr. Elango said. All fire-fighters in the district have been mobilised and “are on constant vigil,” he added.