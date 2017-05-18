Contempt plea against Chief Secy.

more-in

A contempt application has been filed in the Madras High Court Bench here against Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and Municipal Administration Secretary Harmander Singh for allegedly failing to obey an order passed by the court on March 15, instructing all district-level government officials to take steps on a war footing to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water to the public during the current summer season.

Circular to civic officials

Accusing the two officials of failing to obey an order passed by a Division Bench of Justices A. Selvam and N. Authinathan in a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by him, the petitioner stated that the court had directed them to issue a circular or a Government Order, instructing district collectors, heads of civic bodies as well as officials of the Public Works department to take necessary measures to ensure supply of drinking water to the public.