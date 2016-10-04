Contact numbers of returning officers

The public and political parties can lodge election related complaints to the respective returning officers in their area for which contact numbers have been published.

Local body elections would be held for a total of 3,553 posts in 322 village panchayats in 15 panchayat unions, municipalities, and town panchayats in the district on October 17 and 19.

Returning Officers for Panchayat Unions were, M. Marimuthuraj – Elachipalayam Block (74026-06855); A. Radhakrishnan – Erumapatty (74026-06849); S. Shenbagaselvi – Kabilarmalai (94436-80596); G. Balasubramaniam - Kolli Hills (74026-06850); C. Devaraj – Mallasamudram (94440-37224); J. Tamilarasi – Mohanur (74026-06848); C. Ramakrishnan – Namakkal (97862-22375); R. Rajendran – Pallipalayam (74026-06851); K. Muralikrishnan – Paramathi (84862-43976); Pugazenthi – Puduchatram (94438-24695); C. Muthu – Rasipuram (94438-56122); M. Bhuvaneswari – Senthamangalam (94433-66250); G. Chandrasekaran – Tiruchengodu (74026-06854), and E. Chandran – Vennandur Block (97519-92629).

For District Panchayat ward elections, returning officers were M. Hema (94441-48669) and T. Loganathaprakasam (94421-35016).

Returning officers for M unicipal Council were Kumarapalayam – R. Mahewari (98949-13257); Namakkal – M. Senthilmurugan (94451-57063); Rasipuram – P. Krishnamoorthy (99411-22124); Tiruchengodu – P. Velayutham (98845-57784), and Pallipalayam – P. Saravanan (99443-35582).

Returning Officers for Town Panchayat

Council were Aalampalayam – V. Ganesan (88831-00245); Athanur – S. Malligaisundaram (88831-00246); Erumapatty – P. Rajasekaran (88831-00247); Kalappanaickenpatti – M. Arumugam (88831000248); Mallasamudram – V. Kannan (99943-88561); Mohanur – A. Sagaya Anthoni Yugine (88831-00250); Namagiripettai – M. Manivannan (99657-84134); Padaiveedu – S. Gomathi (88831-00252); Pandamangalam – K. Rajeshkannan (94450-00236); Paramathi – R. Gururajan (88831-00254); Pattanam – G. Satheesh (88831-00255); Pillanallur – M. Elango (88831-00256); Pothanur – S. Karunanithi (82200-84017); R. Pudupatti – M. Manoharan (88831-00258); Seerapalli – K. Kalasamy (88831-00259); Senthamangalam – R. Manikandan (86080-80859); Velur – G. Thangarasu (83001-70989); Vengarai – B. Baskaran (88831-00262), and Vennandur – P.R. Thirunavukkarasu (88831-00263).