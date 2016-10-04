National » Tamil Nadu

NAMAKKAL, October 4, 2016
Updated: October 4, 2016 05:34 IST

Contact numbers of returning officers

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

The public and political parties can lodge election related complaints to the respective returning officers in their area for which contact numbers have been published.

Local body elections would be held for a total of 3,553 posts in 322 village panchayats in 15 panchayat unions, municipalities, and town panchayats in the district on October 17 and 19.

Returning Officers for Panchayat Unions were, M. Marimuthuraj – Elachipalayam Block (74026-06855); A. Radhakrishnan – Erumapatty (74026-06849); S. Shenbagaselvi – Kabilarmalai (94436-80596); G. Balasubramaniam - Kolli Hills (74026-06850); C. Devaraj – Mallasamudram (94440-37224); J. Tamilarasi – Mohanur (74026-06848); C. Ramakrishnan – Namakkal (97862-22375); R. Rajendran – Pallipalayam (74026-06851); K. Muralikrishnan – Paramathi (84862-43976); Pugazenthi – Puduchatram (94438-24695); C. Muthu – Rasipuram (94438-56122); M. Bhuvaneswari – Senthamangalam (94433-66250); G. Chandrasekaran – Tiruchengodu (74026-06854), and E. Chandran – Vennandur Block (97519-92629).

For District Panchayat ward elections, returning officers were M. Hema (94441-48669) and T. Loganathaprakasam (94421-35016).

Returning officers for M unicipal Council were Kumarapalayam – R. Mahewari (98949-13257); Namakkal – M. Senthilmurugan (94451-57063); Rasipuram – P. Krishnamoorthy (99411-22124); Tiruchengodu – P. Velayutham (98845-57784), and Pallipalayam – P. Saravanan (99443-35582).

Returning Officers for Town Panchayat

Council were Aalampalayam – V. Ganesan (88831-00245); Athanur – S. Malligaisundaram (88831-00246); Erumapatty – P. Rajasekaran (88831-00247); Kalappanaickenpatti – M. Arumugam (88831000248); Mallasamudram – V. Kannan (99943-88561); Mohanur – A. Sagaya Anthoni Yugine (88831-00250); Namagiripettai – M. Manivannan (99657-84134); Padaiveedu – S. Gomathi (88831-00252); Pandamangalam – K. Rajeshkannan (94450-00236); Paramathi – R. Gururajan (88831-00254); Pattanam – G. Satheesh (88831-00255); Pillanallur – M. Elango (88831-00256); Pothanur – S. Karunanithi (82200-84017); R. Pudupatti – M. Manoharan (88831-00258); Seerapalli – K. Kalasamy (88831-00259); Senthamangalam – R. Manikandan (86080-80859); Velur – G. Thangarasu (83001-70989); Vengarai – B. Baskaran (88831-00262), and Vennandur – P.R. Thirunavukkarasu (88831-00263).

More In: Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Social media sites restrained from publishing Sasikala Pushpa’s pictures

Jayalalithaa’s condition ‘continues to improve’, says Apollo Hospitals

Supreme Court orders Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs daily to TN

AIADMK submits memorandum to PM urging constitution of CMB

TN urges Centre to constitute Cauvery management board

Govt. duty bound to provide status of Jayalalithaa's health, says court

HC confirms detention of 5 suspected Maoists under NSA

Thirumavalavan visits Apollo Hospital

Farmers trained to control wilt in brinjal

Bus commuters want State to run motels, provide quality food

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Chennai

Heroes of flood relief effort reflect on hard learnt lessons

Driver of cash transit vehicle flees with Rs. 1.18 crore

One killed as lorry rams Basin Bridge parapet

In the suburbs, a call for action

‘Opportunities galore for Indian students’

St. Thomas and the city

Think local, eat local

Madurai

‘State should honour the Queen of Carnatic Music with a statue’

Sasikala Pushpa, family appear before police

Monsoon hopes offset concerns over depleting dam level

HC confirms detention of 5 suspected Maoists under NSA

NIA picks up IS suspect from Kadayanallur

3, including girl, held in rape, murder of woman

PIL against having caste names for streets dismissed

Reinstate suspended ‘108’ employees: Association

15,240 file nominations to contest local body polls

Daring robbery, college teacher assaulted

Name fee determination committee chairman: HC

Coimbatore

A host of civic issues trouble Ward 76 residents

Five quizzed over suspected IS links

‘Don’t print provocative posters’

Over 7,800 file papers in Coimbatore

Erode farmers seek 3 tmc water from hydel reservoirs

Tiruchirapalli

Politically motivated move, fume ryots

Police custody of serial killer extended

Now, clean water at low cost at Tiruchi Junction

A flurry of nominations on last day

16,685 file papers in Tiruchi

Arrangements reviewed

In Tiruchi today

Get a doll set of your choice for ‘kolu’

SC can’t intervene, says Centre

Puducherry

Having fun with clay this festive season

JIPMER students do their bit for a clean India

AIADMK seeks LG’s intervention

Congress-DMK chalk out campaign strategy for Puducherry by-poll

Banned tobacco products seized


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Tamil Nadu

Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa. File photo

Social media sites restrained from publishing Sasikala Pushpa’s pictures

Facebook India, Google, YouTube and Twitter India were on Tuesday restrained by the Delhi High Court from publishing or showing any derogat... »