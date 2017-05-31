Consumers can call up Legal Metrology officials

Consumers can now file complaints directly on tampering with weights. | Photo Credit: K_Murali Kumar

Consumers can now lodge complaints on violations relating to weight, packing and pricing of packaged commodities on the mobile phones of enforcement officials of the Legal Metrology Department.

According to officials, consumers can put forth complaints against violators of weights and measures – that is if they found that the commodity was weighing less.

“The Packaged Commodity Rules of 2011 make it mandatory for manufacturers to provide details such as MRP, content, net weight and expiry date on packaged commodities.

Consumers can lodge complaints if such details are not available on the packets,” an official said.

Similarly, consumers can contact the officials if traders charge in excess of the printed maximum retail price.

Phone numbers

The following officials of the Legal Metrology Department can be contacted on their mobile numbers – Inspector of Labour, Vellore: 9445398741, Deputy Inspector of Labour, Vellore : 9445499374, Deputy Inspector of Labour, Ranipet: 9445499375, Assistant Inspector of Labour-1, Vellore: 9445499376, Assistant Inspector of Labour-2, Vellore: 9445499377, Assistant Inspector of Labour-3 : 9445499378, Assistant Inspector of Labour-4, Vellore: 9445499379, Assistant Inspector of Labour, Gudiyatham: 9445499380, Assistant Inspector of Labour, Arcot: 94454 99381, Assistant Inspector of Labour, Ambur: 9445499382, Assistant Inspector of Labour, Ranipet: 9445499383 and Assistant Inspector of Labour, Arakkonam : 9445499384, a press release said.

The Labour Department was also introducing a mobile application for this purpose under the Legal Metrology Complaint Tracking System, the release said.