AWAITING A WINDFALL: An outlet of Karpagam Super Market which has stocked up firecrackers ahead of the Deepavali festival in Vellore.— Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

Promises to provide quality crackers at an affordable cost

The festive season is round the corner, and along it comes a host of special sales. The Vellore District Consumers’ Cooperative Wholesale Stores Ltd. has begun sale of crackers for Deepavali and has set up an outlet at Karpagam Cooperative Supermarket.

The consumer cooperative promises to provide quality crackers at an affordable cost.

Last year, the Karpagam Cooperative Supermarket clocked sales of Rs. 86 lakh during Deepavali. This year, firecrackers estimated at Rs. 1.25 crore have been procured and kept for sale. The crackers would be sold at Karpagam supermarket’s branches at Gudiyatham, Vaniyambadi, and Tirupattur, a press release said.

On offer are gift boxes priced from Rs. 407 to Rs. 2,040. A gift box containing 16 items is sold for Rs. 407, while its MRP is Rs. 1,757, while another box consisting of 18 items has been priced at Rs. 514 as against its MRP of Rs. 2,224.

Prices of other gift boxes – box containing 23 items costs Rs. 586 (MRP Rs. 2,381), 28 items Rs. 704 (MRP Rs. 3,052), 31 items Rs. 860 (MRP Rs. 3,726), 25 items Rs. 919 (MRP Rs. 3,981), 34 items Rs. 980 (MRP Rs. 4,244), 27 items Rs. 1,182 (MRP Rs. 5,122), 38 items Rs. 1,290 (MRP Rs. 5,590), 43 items Rs. 1,493 (MRP Rs. 6,467), 46 items Rs. 1,767 (MRP Rs. 7,658) and 30 items Rs. 2,040 (MRP Rs. 8,839).

The supermarket has introduced fancy variety of crackers for children. There is sale of “200 wala to 10,000 wala” crackers at the supermarket.

Collector S.A. Raman launched the cracker sale on Saturday. S. Thiruguna Iyyapadurai, joint registrar, Cooperatives, Vellore, was present.