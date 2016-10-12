VISIBLE PROGRESS:The construction of bridge across the Bhavani river near Kodiveri Dam in Erode will benefit tourists coming from Sathy and Athany roads. -PHOTO: M. GOVARTHAN

Construction of bridges across Bhavani river and two major irrigation canals near Kodiveri dam is nearing completion.

The bridges across the river and Thadapalli and Arakankottai canals have been a long-felt need of the people in villages on either sides of the river: Periyakodiveri and Akkaraikodiveri. Though located close, people had to hitherto take a detour through Sathyamangalam town to cross the river. According to official sources, the main bridge runs to a length of 800 metres along with approach roads with a width of 10.5 metres. The bridges that are being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 13.20 crore will provide a better connectivity to Athani road.

The bridge will be of convenience to tourists coming from both directions: Sathy and Athany roads to enjoy the waterfalls at the dam.