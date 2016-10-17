The DMK men blocked an EMU train and squatted in protest.

Leader of Opposition and DMK treasurer M.K.Stalin, his party MLAs and other functionaries courted arrest across several places in the city demanding the Centre to constitute Cauvery Water Management Board and asking State government to convene a special session of Assembly to discuss Cauvery row.

A large number of DMK cadres led by Mr. Stalin assembled before Perambur Railway Auditorium and took out a procession towards Perambur Railway Station where they again indulged in sloganeering against Union and State governments.

Tension prevailed as they suddenly broke cordon of the police and rushed to the track.

The DMK men blocked an EMU train and squatted in protest. Later police managed to bring them out of the station. Outside the station, Mr.Stalin and others courted arrest. They were taken into custody by police and lodged in a hall.

On Friday DMK Members of Parliament sought President Pranab Mukherjee’s invention and a direction to the Water Resources Ministry to constitute the Cauvery Water Management Board, as envisaged in the Interstate Water Disputes Act 1956, at the earliest, and save farmers of Tamil Nadu.

People's Welfare Front leaders including MDMK chief Vaiko, CPM G.Ramakrishnan and VCK Thol Thirumavalavan along with their cadres conducted rail roko in Chennai.