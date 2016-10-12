Palanisamy (52), a Constable, who was placed under suspension a few days ago for allegedly stealing a mobile phone belonging to a fellow Constable at Armed Reserve battalion here, was once dismissed from the service, the police sources here have confirmed.

He got reinstated after obtaining a court order.

City Police Commissioner Sanjay Mittal has said that Palanisamy had faced many charges and departmental actions in the past too.

The police have now registered a case against him under Section 427 (causing damage to the property) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly damaging a motorcycle recently.