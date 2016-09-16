Constable injured

A 40-year old constable attached to the Channarayapatna police station sustained a bullet injury after his gun misfired while he was cleaning it on Wednesday morning. According to police sources, the injured has been identified as Ramesh. Mr. Ramesh has served the force for the past 20 years and has been attached to the station for the past six years. The bullet pierced through his shoulder muscle and went out. He was rushed to a hospital, where he is recuperating. “It is suspected that the safety latch of the weapon might have come off. But we can confirm this only after he becomes completely fir for an enquiry,” said a police officer.