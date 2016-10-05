Conservancy workers of local bodies stage a demonstration near the office of Labour Welfare Officer at Surampatti in Erode district, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, seeking better working conditions.PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Conservancy workers in local bodies staged a demonstration organised by AITUC at Erode and Perundurai on Tuesday, demanding betterment of working and living conditions.

Their main demands include appointment of adequate number of conservancy workers commensurate with population, abolishing the system of appointing contract workers, regularising services of temporary conservancy workers, restoration of old pension system, house pattas, strict implementation of the extent of daily pay specified by the district administration, and fixing Rs. 18,000 per month as minimum wage.

Though the district administration had fixed Rs. 375 per day as daily payment for a conservancy workers, only the Corporation has just begun to implement it, and other local bodies have failed to fall in line, the demonstrators said.

The demonstrations were addressed by former MLAs Periyasamy and T.K. Nallappan, and AITUC District Unit leader Chinnasamy, and other senior functionaries.