About 100 Congressmen staged a demonstration in the city on Friday assailing the Central Government for frequently arresting the party’s national vice-president Rahul Gandhi. They raised slogans condemning the BJP Government and accusing it of blocking Rahul Gandhi from performing his democratic duties. They questioned what they described as the autocratic outlook of the BJP Government.The demonstration was led by the party’s urban district unit president E.P. Ravi. District South unit president C. Gandhi and North unit president S.V. Saravanan.

