The Congress party will not allow the Enayam International Container Transhipment Terminal (EICTT) at Enayam, said Killiyoor MLA S. Rajesh Kumar here on Saturday.

Addressing a hunger strike organised by the Congress party in Karungal town protesting against the port project, Mr. Rajesh Kumar said that his party will not allow the project, as it would affect the livelihood of fishermen and also of thousands of people residing in the buffer zone of the proposed port project.

Mr. Rajesh Kumar said that many promises given by Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan during his earlier stint in the former Prime Minister Vajpayee’s ministry never materialised.

He said that the Minister had promised to bring a sub-centre of the Sports Authority of India at Alathakarai near Rajakkamangalam and also to get scholarship for poor Hindu students but these never materialised.

The hunger strike was presided over by E.S. Titus, Congress area secretary. Kanniykumari West DCC president V. Asokan Solomon, INTUC district president N.P. Jayakumar and others spoke.