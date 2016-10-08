Rahul Gandhi had interacted with doctors at Apollo Hospital and enquired about Jayalalithaa’s health.

TNCC on Saturday said there was ‘no politics’ in the party vice president Rahul Gandhi visiting Apollo Hospital where Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is being treated and also announced a one-day fast on October 15 against the Centre on the Cauvery issue.

The TNCC chief Su Thirunavukkarasar said Mr Gandhi had visited the hospital on “humanitarian grounds” and out of “courtesy” to “enquire about the health of AIADMK supremo and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and to offer support if needed.”

There was absolutely no politics in the visit, he told reporters.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said his party would hold a one-day fast on October 15 in Tiruchirappalli on the Cauvery issue against the BJP-led Union government, which had “betrayed” the interests of Tamil Nadu and its farmers.

The TNCC chief said the stand of the Union government that the Supreme Court does not have “jurisdiction to direct it to constitute the Cauvery Management Board” was shocking.

“This is like rubbing salt to the wound. The BJP-led government at the Centre has taken a stand against Tamil Nadu to gain political mileage (in Karnataka). This is a big injustice committed against Tamil Nadu,” he said.

On the scope for political realignment ahead of the 2019 Parliamentary polls in view of Gandhi’s visit, he said “elections to the Parliament are nearly three years away. There is no need to think about it now.”

