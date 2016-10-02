The Congress has named candidates for the five Salem Corporation wards allotted to it in the DMK-led alliance.

The Congress has been allotted ward 8,9,16,17 and 38 in the DMK alliance.

The Congress has nominated Saradadevi Manikkam for ward 8, T. Ramalingam for ward 9, M. Santhi for ward 16, L. Saravanan for ward 17 and N. P. Prabhu for ward 38, according a statement of the party here.

Of the total 60 Corporation wards, the DMK has already announced candidates for 54 wards, leaving five wards to the Congress and a solitary ward to another ally Indian Union Muslim League.