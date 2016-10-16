A Congress functionary from Thanjavur, Swaminathan (47), was killed and two others were injured when the car in which they were travelling collided against a lorry near Thanjavur on Saturday evening.

Returning from Tiruchi

Swaminathan was returning to Thanjavur after participating in the fast against the Centre on the Cauvery issue called by the party in Tiruchi when the accident took place near the Regional Transport Office.

Two hospitalised

His wife Chithra, a local Mahila Congress functionary, and their relative Radhakrishnan, also sustained injuries and have been admitted to the Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital. Vallam police are investigating.