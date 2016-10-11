Former Congress MP, M. Krishnaswamy, on Tuesday visited Apollo Hospitals in Chennai where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment since September 22.

Addressing the media outside the hospital, Mr. Krishnaswamy claimed he “went to the room and met” the chief minister. He further said the doctors treating her told him that her recovery is good.

Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha Thambi Durai too was with him during the visit.

Though she was able to respond, doctors had asked her to keep restraint from talking, the Congress leader said.

Mr. Krishnaswamy recalled that when he was admitted in the same room in 2007 as a victim of assault, Ms. Jayalalithaa had visited him.

He asked people “not to believe false propaganda,” and added that the chief minister was “very good and recovering fast.”

Later, speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Krishnasamy said, "I was in the room adjacent to the one the Chief Minister is being treated. I met Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai and the doctors who are attending her. They said she was responding well and even ready to converse with those who attend her. But the doctors have advised her to not to talk."

(With inputs from B.Kolappan)