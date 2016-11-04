Members of Kanniyakumari district (east) unit of the Congress staged an agitation here on Thursday condemning the arrest of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi when he tried to meet the relatives of an ex-serviceman who allegedly committed suicide in Delhi over one-rank-one-pension issue.

The agitation was held in front of Rajiv Gandhi statue near Duthie School junction.

District (east) president Kannattu Villai Paliah presided. Former president R. Radhakrishnan and district president of party’s minorities wing Zakir Hussein participated.