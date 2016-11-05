Cadre of Congress party staged a demonstration in front of the Chinnappa Poonga here on Friday in protest against the detention of party vice president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

They raised slogans against the Central government and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

T. Pushparaj, District president of the party, S. C. Swaminathan and Rama. Subburam, both former MLAs, S. Chandrasekaran, state general secretary and Ibrahim Babu Town secretary participated.

They said that it was ‘unfair’ on the part of the Delhi police to detain a national leader who was about to visit the bereaved family of a soldier.

Democracy should be protected and safeguarded, they said.