NAGERCOIL, November 4, 2016
Cong. politicising ex-serviceman’s suicide, says Pon. Radhakrishnan

  • Staff Reporter
Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan laying the foundation stone for NHAI’s Quality Control Office in Kanniyakumari on Thursday.— Photo: Special Arrangement
The Congress is politicising the issue of the alleged suicide of an ex-serviceman over the OROP issue, Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan said here on Thursday.

Laying the foundation stone for NHAI’s Quality Control Office at Kanniyakumari, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the Congress was enacting a drama over the suicide issue and people would never believe them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking all steps to bring OROP to ex-servicemen, the Union Minister said.

The Congress was politicising even the border issue, Mr. Radhakrishnan said, and wondered why the party failed to solve the perennial confrontation when it was in power.

The Centre, he said, is making all-out efforts to safeguard the rights of Tamil fishermen and the issue will be solved soon.

On the Siruvani row, he said the Kerala government had no rights to build a check-dam on the river. If Kerala builds a check dam, people of the Kongu region would be affected and Mr. Modi would never allow that to happen, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Welcoming the demolition of the 11-storey building at Moulivakkam in Chennai, Mr. Radhakrishnan appealed to the State government to pull down all the building that violated regulations.

