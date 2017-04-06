Cong. cadre stage protest

more-in

Members of the Vellore Corporation unit of Congress party on Wednesday staged a demonstration to put forward their demands to the State and Central governments. They demanded, among other things, that crop loans of farmers be waived, drought relief for them increased and students in Tamil Nadu exempted from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

The cadre also demanded that hydrocarbon project be shelved and measures taken to stop illegal mining of river sand.

They wanted steps to be taken for interlinking of rivers to solve the water crisis and to immediately constitute the Cauvery Management Board.

The party also demanded that the State and Central governments take efforts to prevent the neighbouring States from constructing new dams.

The party members pointed out that several problems such as escalating prices of essential commodities, unemployment, farmers’ suicides, drought, water scarcity and crimes, including against women, were haunting the State, according to a press release.