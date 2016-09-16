As the State gears up to face the bandh on Friday, called to protest against the attack on Tamils in Karnataka and to show solidarity with Tamil Nadu’s position on the Cauvery water issue, confusion prevailed among office-goers about the availability of public transport.

On Thursday, a cross-section of people and associations, including the private schools federation, LPG distributors, film theatres, small screen artistes and jewellery stores, joined major political parties in expressing their support for the shutdown. According to the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu (TNVSP), over 21 lakh shops in the State are expected to remain closed.

The TNVSP said that 6,320 organisations affiliated to it would participate in the bandh.