Demanding action against Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) officials for forcing a conductor to work for five consecutive days without a break, members of various trade unions staged a demonstration outside the bus depot at Johnsonpet in the city here on Wednesday.

They said that the conductor Mahendran, who was serving in Tiruchengode depot under Salem Division, was forced to work for five days without rest. Due to the work pressure, he died while on duty in Coimbatore, they alleged. They demanded action against the officials who were allegedly responsible for the conductor’s death. They also demanded compensation to the victim’s family and job for a family member.

TNSTC officials said that the conductor’s death was not related to job stress. It was usual for drivers and conductors to work in weekend special bus trips.

After he became unconscious, he was taken to a Government hospital in Coimbatore by 108 ambulance service and was treated there. Later, he had food in a hotel and returned to duty at 7 p.m. While at the bus stand, he collapsed and later died in a hospital, the officials added.