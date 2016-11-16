President of Jallikattu Peravai, P. Rajasekar, is disappointed over the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the Tamil Nadu government's review petition seeking to lift the ban on conduct of the bull-taming sport.

“The government argued that it is a traditional sport and a cultural event weaved into the life of farmers. The animals are also not tortured in the sport as wrongly projected. However, the apex court did not buy the contention,” Mr. Rajasekar, who is camping in New Delhi, told The Hindu over telephone.

He is also wary of the fact that the issue of lifting the ban on Jallikattu now does not find a mention in the agenda to be discussed in the current parliamentary session.

“Union government had promised to bring in an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act, 1960, to help remove restrictions on exhibition and training of bulls. But, I presume it has not been in the agenda expecting a favourable verdict in the Supreme Court,” Mr. Rajasekar said.

“Now, that the Supreme Court has dismissed the case, the conduct of Jallikattu is possible only if Cruelty of Animals Act is amended,” he said.

The Peravai will impress upon the State and the Centre for the urgent steps to be taken as time is running out for Pongal, the harvest festival in mid of January, 2016, when Jallikattu is predominantly conducted in Tamil Nadu.