Retired Judge K. Chandru has been appointed as election officer

Clearing the hurdles in conducting a long pending election to the Chennai Press Club, the Madras High Court on Monday appointed former high court judge Justice K. Chandru as the election officer and has directed him to conduct the elections in three months.

Noting that the current office bearers of the Club are not elected legally, Justice M.M. Sundresh has directed the Court appointed election officer to vet the members list of the Club updated after 2011 as per law.

The judge passed the directions on suits moved by three journalists seeking for appointment of Administrator preferably a retired judge of the high court to take over and manage the affairs of the press club and to settle the rolls of members until an elected body takes over charge.

The petitioners also challenged the schedule of election announced by the present office bearers of the Club and sought an interim injunction restraining them from holding and discharging the affairs of the Club.