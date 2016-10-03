The Nilgiris District Police are setting up a shooting range in the popular tourist spot and ecologically sensitive zone, known as the Ninth Mile here. However, the work seems to have come to a standstill, though a section of the hillock has already been destroyed.

The more than two-acre piece of land, on which the shooting range is to come up, where the police are to impart arms training to their personnel, has been taken on lease from the Forest Department.

“The area has been used for more than three decades as a shooting range,” The Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police, Murali Rambha told The Hindu . However, Forest Department officials said that the range had only been used intermittently, for a few weeks every year since 1976, but the ‘improvement’ works had been undertaken recently.

“The work has been stopped for the time being as the Forest Department has asked the police to hand over land, equivalent to twice the total area leased from the department, for compensatory afforestation to be carried out. The land has already been identified, but has not been handed over to us as yet,” said K Rajkumar, District Forest Officer, Nilgiris (South).

However, the SP said that the work had not been stopped, but that the police were waiting for the release of the second phase of funding for it.

Environment activists have opposed the project as they believe the shooting range could adversely affect local wildlife. “There are sambar deer, barking deer, gaur, leopards and even tigers in the area. Such a project would affect these animals,” said S Jayachandran, joint secretary of Tamil Nadu Green Movement.

Mr. Jayachandran said that grasslands were extremely important habitats for many species of animal, including the Nilgiri Thar. “Another alternative site needs to be identified, where such a project will not affect the local fauna,” he added.

There are also concerns that the shooting range could pose a risk for tourists, as currently there are no clear warning to people visiting the area.