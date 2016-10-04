Works on the underpass project taken up in Tirupur to ease traffic congestions is creating more trouble to road users.-Photo: R. VIMAL KUMAR

Completion of the nearly Rs. 30-crore underpass project that was taken up more than five years ago in lieu of the railway level crossing no: 133 here is all set to look further delayed.

The project, comprising an underpass and two service bridges with one along Tirupur-Uthukuli road on the southern side of the railway track and another on railway feeder road on the northern side of the track, was started in January 2011 and aimed to be completed in 2012.

Change of the government, and legal tussles arose subsequently. When the works recommenced in February 2014 after fighting off the legal problems, the Highways Department officials stated that the project would be commissioned by September 2015.

Then came the blame game with the Highways Department accusing the Tirupur Corporation of tardiness in the shifting of drainage lines and for jumping the revised deadline.

Now, the officials state that additional quantity of materials was needed to construct retaining walls along the service bridges and so fresh tendering process need to be initiated due to design revision.

With election code of conduct in place, even the officials expect the tendering process to begin only in November which means the project would be commissioned only in 2017.

“The project, aimed at easing traffic congestion, and help avoid crossing the railway track is now creating problems to the people because of the delay,” said P. Somasundaram, secretary of Tirupur Consumer Voice.