‘Girivalam path need not be widened to pave way for emergency vehicles’

The Tiruvannamalai ‘girivalam’ path widening project that is being criticised as posing threat to nature and heritage has been stayed by National Green Tribunal (NGT). A two-member expert committee set up by the NGT would look into the possibility of widening the path without damaging nature. The committee would also explore alternatives to enable the movement of emergency vehicles during ‘girivalam’ on pournami day.

The government wanted to widen the ‘girivalam’ path in order to apportion it into two and allot one for devotees walking around the hill and another for the movement of emergency vehicles on full moon days when the existing path becomes crowed.

Now, the activists and devotees who are opposing the widening project suggest that completion of outer ring road that remains half completed for several years would provide better alternative for the movement of emergency vehicles than widening the ‘girivalam’ path.

The outer ring road project conceived about a decade ago proposed to form a circle around the town on its outskirts connecting all the nine focal roads that are leading into the town. The load of transit vehicles would be reduced by connecting all the nine roads on the outskirts. For example, a Cuddalore-bound lorry from Vellore need not enter the town to take Cuddalore road. Work on sections connecting Vellore Road, Avalurpettai Road, Tindivanam Road, Vettavalam Road and Tirukkoilur Road has been completed. Work on sections connecting Tirukkoilur Road, Thandrampattu Road and Chengam Road is limping for years. Section connecting Chengam Road-Kanchi Road-Vellore Road remains a non starter.

Activists argue that if the circle is completed that would provide an emergency transit for vehicles like ambulance during the full moon days.

S.Karuna, one of the organisers of the Tiruvannamalai Girivalam Path Environment Protection Committee said, “The sections of ring road that have been completed already proved to be useful. Town is saved from unnecessary traffic of transit vehicles and at the same time, the heavy vehicles that need to cross the town are saved from the hassles of wading through the urban traffic. If the remaining sections are also completed to form a perfect circle around the town that would be helpful for the emergency vehicles to bypass the ‘girivalam’ crowd, as there are several radial roads that connect ‘girivalam’ path and proposed ring road”.

Kumar Ambayiram, an environmental activist, said, “Since the Government Medical College Hospital is located on a section of outer ring road that has already been laid, once the ring is completed villages on the girivalam path would find it easier to reach the ring road and zip fast to medical college.”