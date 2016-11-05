As many as 380 students from schools across the district took part in elocution, essay writing, quiz, bharathanatyam, folk dance, poetry writing, singing, instrumental, drawing and acting competitions conducted under the State Government's Young Talent Scheme.

Those who had excelled at the level of educational districts under three groupings took part in the day-long competitions on the premises of Government Girls' Higher Secondary School in Erode, a release here has said.

Chief Educational Officer P. Ayyannan honoured with prizes the top-performers who were selected for the competitions to be conducted later this year at the State-level.

The State Government had introduced the competitions to give a fillip to extra-curricular activities and enable students with apt skills to evolve into all-round personalities.