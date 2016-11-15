Compensation of Rs.3,27, 14,575 has been allotted by the government for owners of land that was acquired for the expansion of the Thoothukudi airport, Collector M. Ravikumar said here on Monday.

Earlier, it was decided to acquire 580 acres of land and later it got increased to 600 acres.

Out of the 13 phases of land acquisition, eight phases of acquisition had been completed, so far.

Of the completed phase, compensation was awarded to 1,123 land owners for a chunk of 410.85 acres. T

he government had issued orders on October 31, 2016 for the compensation and land owners could avail it.

As for the rest of the land owners, who come under other three phases of acquisition, compensation would soon be awarded, he said while addressing the media.

The land acquisition was at a final stage and works were expected to be over in three months, the Collector added.

