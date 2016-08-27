DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Friday urged the State government to immediately announce compensation to the families of the victims of manual scavenging.

Recalling the order of the First Bench of the Madras High Court that had ruled that the issue needed the attention of the State government, Mr. Karunanidhi said the DMK government had launched a rehabilitation programme for the workers involved in manual scavenging. “The government arranged loans through banks to the tune of Rs 19.93 crore. The DMK government also provided separate reservation for Arundathiyars,” he said.