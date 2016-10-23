The Tamil Nadu Forest Staff Association has petitioned Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for special compensation to the family of forest guard Suresh Kumar, who was killed while attempting to chase away an elephant that had strayed into a human habitation at Kannampalli on September 24.

The association said in the petition that Suresh Kumar had dependent mother, wife and children, and that one of the family members was seriously ill and required medical care.

The association said the family of a policeman, who was killed by a chain snatcher, was given a compensation of Rs.1 crore by the government.

Suresh Kumar’s family also deserved such a compensation as he was killed while preventing a human-animal conflict, State vice-president of the association G. Sudheer Kumar pointed out.

Association office-bearers led by State president, P. Elangovan, met N. Krishnakumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden on October 19, urging him to sanction the compensation.

So far, three forest department staff have died in elephant attacks in the last five years in the Gudalur division, Mr. Sudheer Kumar said, stating that vacancies in the department caused by these deaths needed to be filled.